UAE to host next major WTO ministerial conference in February 2024
The next World Trade Organization ministerial conference will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in February 2024, the global trade watchdog confirmed in a statement on Twitter on Monday.
The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host the event and came to an informal agreement for Abu Dhabi to host the first
one and Cameroon to do the next, trade sources said last week.
OFFICIAL: WTO members agree that the organization's 13th Ministerial Conference (#MC13) will by hosted by the United Arab Emirates the week of 26 February 2024 in Abu Dhabi and #MC14 by Cameroon, at today's General Council meeting. pic.twitter.com/Z457tD2Eaw— WTO (@wto) December 19, 2022
Trade ministers from the body’s 164 members meet every few years at ministerial conferences and seek to agree new global
commerce rules.
