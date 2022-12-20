German president tells China’s Xi to ‘use influence’ on Putin to end Ukraine war

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a telephone call to use his influence on Russia to stop the war in Ukraine, his office said.

“The president underlined the common interest of China and Europe in an end to the war (in Ukraine) as well as respect for Ukrainian sovereignty and the required withdrawal of Russian troops,” Steinmeier’s office said in a statement. “He asked Xi to use his influence on Russia and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to this end.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Electricity supply in Ukraine’s Kyiv region ‘critical’ after Russia attacks

Putin says situation in annexed territories ‘extremely difficult’