Moscow tries to close one of Russia’s oldest human rights groups

Russia’s government is trying to shut the Moscow Helsinki Group, one of the country’s oldest human rights organizations, according to a notice on a Moscow court website seen on Tuesday.

The group, which traces its roots to the Soviet era, produces an annual report on Russia’s human rights situation.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Valery Borshov, co-chair of the Moscow Helsinki Group, said authorities had put forward a “nonsense” allegation that the group’s own charters barred it from defending human rights outside the capital - something it has always openly done.

Since invading Ukraine in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin has accelerated a drive to suppress dissenting views, whether from independent media, non-governmental rights groups or political opponents.

This month, opposition politician Ilya Yashin was handed eight-and-a-half years in prison for spreading “false information” about the army by highlighting reports of atrocities by Russian soldiers in Bucha near Kyiv - which Russia says are fabricated by the West.

And a year ago, courts closed Russia’s Memorial Human Rights Centre and its sister organization Memorial International, known for chronicling and keeping alive the memory of Stalin-era crimes.

The Moscow Helsinki Group was founded in 1976 by Soviet dissident scientists and human rights activists to monitor the Soviet Union’s compliance with the Helsinki Accords, an East-West pact meant to promote detente at the height of the Cold war.

In 2012, it renounced foreign funding in order to avoid being labelled a “foreign agent” under a law designed to make life hard for organizations that receive money from abroad.

Borshov said Russian authorities were deliberately destroying the most respected human rights organizations.

“The Moscow Helsinki Group is the oldest human rights organization in the country, so the fact that the authorities want to liquidate us does not surprise me at all.”

Putin has his own Human Rights Council, a body that critics say has enabled him to pay lip service to civic freedoms while increasing repression.

Last month, shortly before his annual meeting with the Council, he removed 10 of its members and brought in four new ones including a pro-war blogger-correspondent.

Read more:

Russians conflicted on Ukraine winter offensive, US says

German president tells China’s Xi to ‘use influence’ on Putin to end Ukraine war