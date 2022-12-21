Former Russian president Medvedev meets China’s Xi to discuss ties, Ukraine war

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday posted a video on social media of him meeting China’s President Xi Jinping in a visit to Beijing.

Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said he and Xi discussed Russia and China’s “strategic partnership,” cooperation between the two countries and the conflict in Ukraine.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis will maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, Xi told Medvedev, during the same meeting in Beijing, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

Xi also told Medvedev he hopes the Chinese Communist Party and United Russia can promote communication and provide wisdom to deepen strategic cooperation between China and Russia, Xinhua reported.

Read more:

China buys record amount of Russian LNG, oil and coal purchases also surge

German president tells China’s Xi to ‘use influence’ on Putin to end Ukraine war

Russia and China to hold joint naval drills