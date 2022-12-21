Theme
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside the city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, November 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Nuclear

IAEA’s Grossi to visit Russia, discuss security zone around Zaporizhzhia plant

Reuters
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on Thursday for discussions on the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia’s envoy to the international institutions in Vienna.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to hold talks with Grossi during his trip to Russia.

The plant, in Russian-occupied territory, has come under repeated shelling attacks that each side has blamed on the other, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

