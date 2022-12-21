Russia to establish naval bases in two occupied Ukraine cities: Defense Minister

Russia is planning to establish bases to support its fleet in two port cities in southern Ukraine that Moscow seized during its offensive, defense minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

“The ports in Berdyansk and Mariupol are fully functioning. We plan to deploy there bases for support vessels, emergency rescue services and ship repair units of the navy,” Shoigu said in a report during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s top military officials.

Advertisement

Developing