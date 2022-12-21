US to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia

President Joe Biden’s administration is poised to announce new export controls targeting Iranian drones and drone parts that Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The export controls, set to be announced Wednesday to coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s surprise trip to Washington, could be part of a larger sanctions package.

The new limits on Russia will add items to the existing export control list, the people said. The US and its allies imposed a broad range of sanctions and export controls on Russia after its Feb. 24 invasion.

Spokespeople for the National Security Council and the Commerce Department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine in recent weeks have hit vast parts of the country’s critical infrastructure, leaving millions without reliable electricity and water in winter. Russia has likely received a resupply of drones from Iran and is attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defense.

