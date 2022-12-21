Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to visit US officials on Washington trip: Sources

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Washington on Wednesday in what would be his first publicized visit outside of the country since Russia launched its invasion in February, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Zelenskyy is expected to meet US President Joe Biden and other senior US officials, one source told Al Arabiya English.

Two sources from Capitol Hill told Al Arabiya English that the Ukrainian president would meet with lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties.

US-based outlet Punchbowl News was the first to report on Zelenskyy’s trip.

Washington has provided Ukraine with almost $20 billion in military aid since the invasion on February 24. Kyiv has been pleading for more lethal air-defense capabilities, with US officials hesitant to cross any so-called red lines Russia has set.

A SAM (Special Air Mission) US Air Force plane appears to have left Poland’s Lask Air Base earlier and headed for Ramstein Air Base in Germany:https://t.co/Baau9DZZ0P — Joseph Haboush (@jhaboush) December 20, 2022

But in recent days, the US has reportedly agreed to provide the highly sought-after Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. US officials last week said this was to be announced within days and is now expected to be finalized during Zelenskyy’s trip.

