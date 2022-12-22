Putin says US Patriot is an old weapons system, there is always an antidote

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Patriot air defense that the United States is supplying to Ukraine was an old weapons system that Russia would be able to counter.

Putin told reporters that the Patriot was “quite old” and did not work like Russia’s S-300 system.

”OK, we will take this into account and an antidote will always be found,” he said.

