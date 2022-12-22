Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on December 19, 2022 shows a warship of the Russian Pacific Fleet leaving Vladivostok to take part in the joint Russia-China naval exercise of “Naval Interaction-2022.” (AFP)
This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry on December 19, 2022 shows a warship of the Russian Pacific Fleet leaving Vladivostok to take part in the joint Russia-China naval exercise of “Naval Interaction-2022.” (AFP)

Russia says naval drills with China response to ‘aggressive’ US

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s army chief on Thursday called joint naval drills between Russian and Chinese warships a response to increasingly aggressive US military posturing in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This cooperation is a natural reaction to the aggressive build-up of US military potential in the region... The exercises we are conducting are in strict accordance with international law,” Valery Gerasimov said in a briefing.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia says Patriot missiles for Kyiv won’t help settle Ukraine conflict

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size