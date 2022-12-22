Russia says naval drills with China response to ‘aggressive’ US

Russia’s army chief on Thursday called joint naval drills between Russian and Chinese warships a response to increasingly aggressive US military posturing in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This cooperation is a natural reaction to the aggressive build-up of US military potential in the region... The exercises we are conducting are in strict accordance with international law,” Valery Gerasimov said in a briefing.

