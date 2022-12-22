Theme
In this picture taken on August 9, 2022, an Afghan woman and a girl walk to a primary school in Kabul. One year on from the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan, some cracks are opening within their ranks over the crucial question of just how much reform their leaders can tolerate. Infamous during their first reign for their brutal crackdowns on rights and freedoms, the Islamists vowed to rule differently this time. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN-ONEYEAR-KANDAHAR' FOCUS - TO GO WITH 'Afghanistan-Taliban-OneYear-Kandahar' FOCUS
In this picture taken on August 9, 2022, an Afghan woman and a girl walk to a primary school in Kabul. (File photo)

Turkey urges Taliban to U-turn on university ban for women

AFP
Published: Updated:
Turkey on Thursday urged Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to reverse their decision barring women from university education, calling it “neither Islamic nor humane.”

The ban by the Taliban, who promised a softer rule when they returned to power after two decades of war last year, drew global condemnation.

“This ban is neither Islamic nor humane,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a televised press conference.

“We do not find it right. God willing, the (Taliban) will reverse this decision,” he said.

“What harm does the education of women do to humanity?”

The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of girls and young women sat university entrance exams across the country, aspiring to continue their education.

The universities are currently on winter break and due to reopen in March.

Most teenage girls across the country have already been banned from secondary school education, severely limiting university intake.

The United States condemned the decision “in the strongest terms” while Britain said it was a “grave step backwards.”

