Nurses in Britain announce further strike dates in January

Thousands of nurses in Britain will go on strike again on January 18 and 19, with further dates to be confirmed in the new year, their union said on Friday, after they had walked out on December 15 and 20 over a pay dispute.

The new dates from the Royal College of Nursing comes days after British health sector bosses warned the government of the risk to patient safety from a wave of industrial action.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:



Nurses in Britain prepare for unprecedented strike over pay

UK restricts China-made CCTV cameras in government buildings over security fears

UK PM Sunak heads to G20 with veiled attack on China