Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
NHS nurses hold signs as they march during a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, in London, Britain December 20, 2022. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
NHS nurses hold signs as they march during a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, in London, Britain December 20, 2022. (Reuters)

Nurses in Britain announce further strike dates in January

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Thousands of nurses in Britain will go on strike again on January 18 and 19, with further dates to be confirmed in the new year, their union said on Friday, after they had walked out on December 15 and 20 over a pay dispute.

The new dates from the Royal College of Nursing comes days after British health sector bosses warned the government of the risk to patient safety from a wave of industrial action.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Nurses in Britain prepare for unprecedented strike over pay

UK restricts China-made CCTV cameras in government buildings over security fears

UK PM Sunak heads to G20 with veiled attack on China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size