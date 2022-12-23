Theme
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a television interview during his visit to Royal Air Force RAF Coningsby, near Lincoln, eastern England, on December 9, 2022. (AFP)
UK PM Sunak ‘disappointed’ by disruption caused by strikes

Reuters, London
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was disappointed about disruption caused by strikes by unions representing workers in sectors including rail, health and border staff.

“I’m really sad and disappointed about the disruption that has been caused to so many people’s lives, particularly at Christmas time,” Sunak told reporters.

