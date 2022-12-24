Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Lockheed Martin Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile interceptor is seen on the South Lawn of the White House. July 15, 2019. (Reuters)
A Lockheed Martin Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile interceptor is seen on the South Lawn of the White House, July 15, 2019. (Reuters)

US awards defense contract of more than $1 billion to Lockheed Martin

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US awarded defense contracts to companies on Friday, including one of over a billion dollars to Lockheed Martin Corp, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This contract procures long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 118 Lot 18 aircraft F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-US Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers,” the department said on the $1.05 billion Lockheed contract.

Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin received a Defense Department contract worth $431 million to deliver new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and support services for the US Army and its foreign allies.

Separately, Boeing Co was awarded a $497 million firm-fixed-price contract for CH-47F helicopters, the department said on Friday, adding December 30, 2025, was the estimated contract completion date.

Read more:

US spending bill gives Boeing reprieve on latest MAX models

Al-Qaeda releases video it claims narrated by al-Zawahiri who was believed dead: SITE

US Congress passes $1.66 trillion funding bill, Biden to sign

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size