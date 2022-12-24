US awards defense contract of more than $1 billion to Lockheed Martin

The US awarded defense contracts to companies on Friday, including one of over a billion dollars to Lockheed Martin Corp, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

“This contract procures long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 118 Lot 18 aircraft F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-US Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers,” the department said on the $1.05 billion Lockheed contract.

Earlier this month, Lockheed Martin received a Defense Department contract worth $431 million to deliver new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and support services for the US Army and its foreign allies.

Separately, Boeing Co was awarded a $497 million firm-fixed-price contract for CH-47F helicopters, the department said on Friday, adding December 30, 2025, was the estimated contract completion date.

