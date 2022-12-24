Theme
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in Iran, in this undated handout photo. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine official calls for ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapons factories

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the “liquidation” of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia.

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran “blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions,” before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapon factories in response.

Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it says have been used to hit targets in Ukraine since September. Iran denies the allegations.

Ukraine's espionage chief said in an interview released on Friday that Russia had already launched around 540 of the drones at military and energy targets in Ukraine.

Russia begins demolition of bombed Ukraine’s Mariupol theater

Discovery of suspected Russian spy ‘alarming’: Berlin

Kremlin says Russia has made significant progress toward ‘demilitarizing’ Ukraine

