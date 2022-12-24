Ukraine official calls for ‘liquidation’ of Iranian weapons factories
A top Ukrainian presidential aide called for the “liquidation” of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers, as Kyiv accused Tehran of planning to supply more weapons to Russia.
Writing on Twitter on Saturday, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Iran “blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions,” before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapon factories in response.
Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it says have been used to hit targets in Ukraine since September. Iran denies the allegations.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ukraine's espionage chief said in an interview released on Friday that Russia had already launched around 540 of the drones at military and energy targets in Ukraine.
Read more:
Russia begins demolition of bombed Ukraine’s Mariupol theater
Discovery of suspected Russian spy ‘alarming’: Berlin
Kremlin says Russia has made significant progress toward ‘demilitarizing’ Ukraine
-
Israel spy agency warns of deeper Iran-Russia arms tiesIran is seeking to expand the supply of advanced weapons to Russia, the head of Israel's Mossad spy agency said Thursday, according to local media.The ... Middle East
-
Kremlin says Russia has made significant progress toward ‘demilitarizing’ UkraineThe Kremlin said on Friday that Russia had made significant progress toward “demilitarizing” Ukraine, one of the goals President Vladimir Putin ... World News
-
Politician files legal challenge over Putin’s reference to Ukraine ‘war’A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in ... World News