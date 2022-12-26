India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hospitalized: Report

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday, Press Trust of India reported, citing unnamed people.
The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital around noon and is in a private ward, the news agency said. News agency ANI said she was admitted for a routine check-up.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.
Her hospital visit comes just weeks before the presentation of the federal budget on February 1. It is expected to be the final full-year budget before the nation heads for a general election in the summer of 2024.
Sitharaman, who became the nation’s first female finance minister in almost five decades in 2019, faces the tough task of reviving Asia’s third-largest economy amid global slowdown fears, while being fiscally prudent.
The $3.2 trillion economy grew 6.3 percent from a year ago in the July to September period, slowing from 13.5 percent in the previous three months. The deceleration comes after global central banks stepped up their fight against inflation by hiking interest rates aggressively.
Read more:
India Central Bank Chief warns crypto could cause next financial crisis
Excessive hikes a risk to India’s growth, jobs: RBI rate panel member
India plans to introduce new rules for quicker resolution of builders’ insolvency
-
India introduces random COVID tests for intl. arrivals, mandatory PCR result for someIndia has reintroduced random COVID-19 testing for all international inbound passengers with mandatory PCR test results required for travelers from ... Coronavirus
-
Excessive hikes a risk to India’s growth, jobs: RBI rate panel memberWhile India isn’t at risk of a recession due to rising borrowing costs, excessive monetary tightening can expose the economy to below-potential growth ... Economy
-
India plans to make COVID test mandatory for passengers from high caseload countriesIndia is planning to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with a high number of cases, the country’s ... Coronavirus
-
Ambani’s Reliance to acquire Metro’s India unit for $344 mln, expanding its footprintReliance Industries Ltd. agreed to buy Metro AG’s Indian unit for $344 million (28.5 billion rupees) as the nation’s biggest retailer run by ... Economy
-
India says ready to export fever drugs to China amid spike in COVID-19 casesIndia, one of the world’s biggest drug makers, is ready to step up exports of fever medicines to China as it reels from a spike in COVID-19 cases, the ... Coronavirus
-
India plans to introduce new rules for quicker resolution of builders’ insolvencyIndia plans to introduce new rules for handling real estate bankruptcies, which would help homebuyers even as their builders wind down, people ... Property
-
India Central Bank Chief warns crypto could cause next financial crisisIndia’s central bank governor warned Wednesday that cryptocurrency markets risked causing the next global financial crisis, saying the recent collapse ... Technology
-
India offers soft skills training for migrant workers to be model residents in GulfThe scheme to “enhance soft skills” of prospective Indian migrant workers to the Gulf in terms of the culture, language and traditions of their ... Gulf
-
India to step up surveillance for new variants as COVID-19 cases increase elsewhereIndia’s government has asked all states to step up surveillance for any new variants of the coronavirus, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China ... Coronavirus
-
India’s biggest carmaker blames high taxes on low car ownershipIndia’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., said government levies put vehicles beyond the reach of much of the population, adding to ... Aviation & Transport