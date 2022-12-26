India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hospitalized: Report

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Monday, Press Trust of India reported, citing unnamed people.

The 63-year-old was taken to the hospital around noon and is in a private ward, the news agency said. News agency ANI said she was admitted for a routine check-up.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

Her hospital visit comes just weeks before the presentation of the federal budget on February 1. It is expected to be the final full-year budget before the nation heads for a general election in the summer of 2024.

Sitharaman, who became the nation’s first female finance minister in almost five decades in 2019, faces the tough task of reviving Asia’s third-largest economy amid global slowdown fears, while being fiscally prudent.

The $3.2 trillion economy grew 6.3 percent from a year ago in the July to September period, slowing from 13.5 percent in the previous three months. The deceleration comes after global central banks stepped up their fight against inflation by hiking interest rates aggressively.

Read more:

India Central Bank Chief warns crypto could cause next financial crisis



Excessive hikes a risk to India’s growth, jobs: RBI rate panel member

India plans to introduce new rules for quicker resolution of builders’ insolvency