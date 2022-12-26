Skiers accounted for after Austria resort avalanche; one seriously injured
Austrian authorities have located 10 skiers, most of whom were unharmed, after an avalanche at a resort that sparked a massive search for them, police said on Monday.
One was seriously injured following the avalanche in the Lech Zuers ski area, where up to 200 rescuers backed by helicopters and dogs scoured for survivors.
Authorities, based on the video of a skier, initially reported that roughly 10 people were feared buried.
A German citizen was seriously injured and was transported to hospital, Hermann Fercher, head of the tourist office responsible for reporting on the rescue, told AFP.
The people involved included citizens from Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Bosnia, Croatia, and the United States.
Officials had warned of high avalanche risk in the area over the weekend.
In recent years, avalanches in Austria have killed about 20 people on average each year.
