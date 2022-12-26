Suspect charged with deadly shooting of Kurds in Paris

A French pensioner suspected of fatally shooting three Kurds in Paris has been charged with murder and remanded into custody, a judicial source said Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The shooting at a Kurdish cultural center and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to numerous shops and restaurants and a large Kurdish population.
Read more:
Turkey summons French envoy after Paris shooting
Aide to Turkish president Erdogan blames Paris unrest after shooting on PKK
Kurds clash with police in Paris for second day after killings
-
Turkey summons French envoy after Paris shootingTurkey on Monday summoned France’s ambassador over “anti-Turkey propaganda” that it alleged French officials did little to stop following the killing ... World News
-
Aide to Turkish president Erdogan blames Paris unrest after shooting on PKKA top aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday blamed street unrest that gripped Paris following the killing of three Kurds on ... Middle East
-
Kurds clash with police in Paris for second day after killingsClashes broke out for a second day in Paris on Saturday between police and Kurdish protesters angry at the killing of three members of their community ... World News