UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban
The acting head of the United Nations’ mission to Afghanistan told the Taliban administration’s acting economy minister to reverse a decision to ban female NGO workers during a meeting, according to a statement on Monday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital,” UNAMA said in the statement, adding that UNAMA’s acting head and humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov had met with economy minister Mohammad Hanif.
Hanif’s ministry on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) not to let female staff work until further notice. The orders do not apply directly to the United Nations, but many of its programs are carried out by NGOs subject to the order.
Read more:
Three foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff
European Union ‘strongly condemns’ Taliban ban on women working for NGOs
Taliban order NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work