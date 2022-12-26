Theme
Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the closure of universities to women by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban

The acting head of the United Nations’ mission to Afghanistan told the Taliban administration’s acting economy minister to reverse a decision to ban female NGO workers during a meeting, according to a statement on Monday.

“Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital,” UNAMA said in the statement, adding that UNAMA’s acting head and humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov had met with economy minister Mohammad Hanif.

Hanif’s ministry on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) not to let female staff work until further notice. The orders do not apply directly to the United Nations, but many of its programs are carried out by NGOs subject to the order.

