US embassy in Pakistan warns of possible attack on Islamabad Marriot Hotel

The US embassy in Pakistan warned of a possible attack against Americans at the Marriott Hotel in the capital, Islamabad, “sometime during the holidays.”

In a statement on its website, the embassy said all American staff are barred from visiting the hotel.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The statement comes two days after Islamabad had its first suicide bombing in eight years, which killed a policeman and the two attackers.

As Islamabad has been placed on a Red Alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy is urging all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season, according to the statement.

Read more:

Islamabad suicide car bombing kills one police official, injures others

Pakistani forces kill all militants at anti-terrorism center, hostages released