Niger reports highly contagious bird flu among poultry

Niger has reported the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, among poultry in a village in the south of the country, the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.
The outbreak in the south of the Tahoua region killed most of a 4,920-strong flock, with the remaining birds slaughtered, the WOAH said in a note, citing information from the Niger authorities.
The outbreak of the virus, the first in Niger since July 2021, occurred in poultry ordered from the Zinder region by a local non-governmental organization, WOAH added.
Parts of Africa have been affected by an unprecedented global wave of bird flu infections in the past year, which has led to the death of more than 100 million birds in Europe and the United States alone.
Peru reports first severe bird-flu outbreakPeru has reported its first outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza as the disease swept through some wild pelicans, the Paris-based World ... World News
UK puts in place restrictions for all bird keepers as avian flu cases riseThe Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales on Monday declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Britain due to an increase ... World News
More than 13 million poultry birds culled in France due to bird fluMore than 13 million poultry birds have been culled in France since the end of November, an official at the agriculture ministry told Reuters on ... World News