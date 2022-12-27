South Korea’s president vows to advance creation of drone military unit
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the creation of a military unit specializing in drones, criticizing the military response to a border intrusion by North Korean drones.
Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, and try to shoot them down.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The incident highlighted the lack of training and readiness by the South Korean military, even though there had been previous intrusions, Yoon said.
Read more:
North Korea's Kim kicks off key party meeting
South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrude
-
North Korea's Kim kicks off key party meetingNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un has kicked off a key meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, state media reported on Tuesday, a venue he has often used ... World News
-
South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrudeSouth Korea scrambled warplanes and attack helicopters and fired warning shots on Monday after North Korean drones violated its airspace, the South ... World News
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea off east coast: Japanese coast guardNorth Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Friday, the South Korean military said, the latest in an unprecedented ... World News