Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. Protests spread to 15 cities across Iran overnight over the death of the young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country's morality police, state media reported today.In the fifth night of street rallies, police used tear gas and made arrests to disperse crowds of up to 1,000 people, the official IRNA news agency said.
A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (AFP)
Iran protests

Italy summons Iranian envoy over protest

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has summoned the Iranian ambassador to protest the “unacceptable” response to women-led protests in the Islamic republic, his office said Tuesday.

Ambassador designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri has been called in to a meeting on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a note to the media.

Tajani has previously condemned the situation in Iran as an “unacceptable shame”, saying Rome took a “hard line” in defense of women.

Speaking on Thursday, he said however that new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government wanted to “keep open the door to diplomacy” with Tehran, notably over Iran's nuclear program.

Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said Tuesday that at least 100 Iranians arrested in the protests face charges punishable by death.

Iranian officials have accused hostile foreign powers, including the United States and some European countries, of stoking the unrest.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect ‘destructive role’ in protests

Iran again summons UK, German envoys over protests: State media

UK summons Iranian diplomat to protest execution of demonstrator

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size