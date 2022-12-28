Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. (Sputnik via Reuters)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. (Sputnik via Reuters)

Kremlin denies Kosovan claims that Russia is pushing Serbia to stoke tensions

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied Kosovan claims that Russia was influencing Serbia to destabilize Kosovo, saying that Serbia was simply defending the rights of ethnic Serbs.

Asked about Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla’s claim that Serbia, under the influence of Russia, was aiming to destabilize Kosovo by supporting the Serb minority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “completely wrong” to search for destructive Russian influence.

Serbia denies it is trying to destabilize its neighbor and says it just wants to protect its minority there. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that Serbia would “continue to fight for peace and seek compromise solutions.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Kosovo closes biggest border crossing after roadblock in Serbia

Explainer: Why ethnic tensions are flaring again in northern Kosovo

Russia says any Ukraine peace plan must include annexed regions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size