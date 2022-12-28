Theme
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine has freed more than 1,450 POWs since Russia invaded: Zelenskyy

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukraine has secured the release of 1,456 prisoners of war since Russia invaded on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told parliament in an annual address held behind closed doors on Wednesday.

Kyiv and Moscow have held a series of prisoner swaps throughout the war which is now in its eleventh month. Zelenskyy has said the release of prisoners of war is a priority.

Russia is thought to hold thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war, but the exact figures are not known.

