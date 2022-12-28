Ukraine’s Zelenskyy preparing for Davos summit, speaks with BlackRock CEO Fink
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his government is preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos next month and that he spoke again with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink about the postwar rebuilding effort.
“Specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the fund for the reconstruction of our state,” Zelenskyy, who had a video call with Fink in September, said in his evening address on Tuesday.
He didn’t say whether he would attend the January 16-20 WEF in person or participate virtually.
Zelenskyy also said that he spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and raised the prospect of Italy contributing to the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defenses.
On the ground
Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region, while trying to improve their tactical position on the Lyman axis to the north, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook.
According to the statement, Russian troops carried out a missile strike and launched 33 barrages with multiple-rocket systems over the past day, including targeting civilian facilities in the southern city of Kherson.
The General Staff did not mention any Russian air strikes in its morning update for the second day in a row, suggesting a drop in Russian air-force activity following this week’s drone attack on a base in southern Russia.
