Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
EU (L) and German flags fly in front of the headquarters of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) in Berlin on May 19, 2020. (AFP)
EU (L) and German flags fly in front of the headquarters of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) in Berlin on May 19, 2020. (AFP)

Western intelligence tip helped Germany arrest Russian spy suspect: Spiegel

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A tip-off from a friendly Western intelligence agency helped Germany identify an employee in its foreign intelligence service (BND) who was arrested on suspicion of passing state secrets to Russia, the Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.

Police in December arrested a German citizen identified as Carsten L. in a treason investigation, and searched his home and workplace and those of another person. The Russian embassy has declined comment.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The German authorities have warned of likely heightened Russian spying given the Kremlin’s standoff with the West over its invasion of Ukraine. The German government expelled what it said were 40 Russian spies in April.

Citing people familiar with the investigation, Spiegel reported that a Western intelligence agency had found material in Moscow’s possession that came from the BND and contained intelligence on Russia.

The suspected double agent was the head of a unit in the BND’s technical reconnaissance department, Spiegel said.

The BND and the attorney general’s office declined comment.

A government spokesperson also declined comment at a press briefing, saying the government took the matter seriously but it would not divulge details about the investigation in a way that could benefit Russia.

The second person whose home was searched also worked for the BND, Spiegel said. The second person had opened documents relevant to the case on their work computer.

However, investigators do not believe the second person worked for Russia, rather that the suspected double agent Carsten L. had tried to divert suspicion from themselves, Spiegel said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has said it would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” sending aid and weapons to Kyiv since war began in February.

Read more:

Discovery of suspected Russian spy ‘alarming’: Berlin

Letter bomb injures one at Ukraine’s Madrid embassy, Kyiv ramps up security

Bombs target Italian embassy cars in Athens: Greek police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size