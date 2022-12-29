Air defenses activated at Russia’s Engels air base, far from Ukraine border: Governor
Air defense was activated on Thursday at Engels, a base for Russia’s strategic aircraft located hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine’s border, regional authorities said.
“The air defense system has been activated in the Engels district” of the central region of Saratov, governor Roman Busargin said on social media, adding that an “unidentified object” had been destroyed.
