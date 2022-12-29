Theme
This handout satellite image released and collected by Maxar Technologies on December 5, 2022 shows an overview of Engels Airbase, in Russia which is home to a strategic bomber military base. News reports said two Russian airfields including a base for the country's strategic aircraft that Kyiv says have been used to strike Ukraine, had been rocked by explosions. (AFP)
This handout satellite image released and collected by Maxar Technologies on December 5, 2022 shows an overview of Engels Airbase, in Russia which is home to a strategic bomber military base. (AFP)

Air defenses activated at Russia’s Engels air base, far from Ukraine border: Governor

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Air defense was activated on Thursday at Engels, a base for Russia’s strategic aircraft located hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine’s border, regional authorities said.

“The air defense system has been activated in the Engels district” of the central region of Saratov, governor Roman Busargin said on social media, adding that an “unidentified object” had been destroyed.

