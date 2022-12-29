Ukraine reports fresh Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, other cities

Ukraine reported a new wave of Russian missile strikes on Thursday morning as air-raid sirens blared across the country and officials said blasts were heard in several cities, including the capital Kyiv.



The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia was following an overnight assault by “kamikaze” drones by attacking the country “from different directions” with air-and sea-based cruise missiles.



It added that air defense systems could be active throughout the country.



Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said more than 120 missiles had been fired at Ukraine.



“We’re waiting for further proposals from ‘peacekeepers’ about (a) ‘peaceful settlement,’” he wrote on Twitter, referring to Russia’s calls for a solution to the war Moscow started with an invasion on February 24.



The mayors of Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv all reported explosions in their cities and Ukrainian Railways said numerous train lines were delayed as a result of power outages.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram that the capital could experience power cuts and urged residents to charge their devices and stock up on reserves of water.



Power cuts were also announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, aimed at minimizing potential damage to the energy infrastructure.



Russia has mounted numerous waves of air strikes in recent months on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, leading to emergency and planned power outages.



