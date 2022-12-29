Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

No particular signs Russia wants peace in Ukraine: Italy PM

Reuters, Rome
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

There are no particular signs that Russia wants peace in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, urging continued international backing for Kyiv.

Meloni said holding firm on support for Ukraine was a key precondition for maintaining a balance of power on the battlefield and hence creating the conditions for peace.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking at an end-of-year news conference, Meloni also said she intends to visit the Ukrainian capital before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.

Read more:

France keen to help Ukraine meet battlefield needs: Minister

Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

Air defenses activated at Russia’s Engels air base, far from Ukraine border: Governor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size