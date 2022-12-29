No particular signs Russia wants peace in Ukraine: Italy PM

There are no particular signs that Russia wants peace in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, urging continued international backing for Kyiv.

Meloni said holding firm on support for Ukraine was a key precondition for maintaining a balance of power on the battlefield and hence creating the conditions for peace.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking at an end-of-year news conference, Meloni also said she intends to visit the Ukrainian capital before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, which began on February 24.

Read more:

France keen to help Ukraine meet battlefield needs: Minister

Putin oversees commissioning of new Russian navy warships

Air defenses activated at Russia’s Engels air base, far from Ukraine border: Governor