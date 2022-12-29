Theme
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov (not pictured) following their talks in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2022. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference in Moscow. (File photo: Russia)

Russia rejects Zelensky’s ‘peace formula’ in Ukraine negotiations: Lavrov

Reuters
Russia will not use Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s ‘peace formula’ as a basis for negotiations and believes Kyiv is still not ready for real peace talks, Russia’s RIA news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday.

Lavrov also told RIA that Kyiv’s idea of driving Russia out of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with Western help was “an illusion.”

