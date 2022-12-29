Theme
A Ukrainian service member is seen at a position near the border with Belarus, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, on December 27, 2022. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member is seen at a position near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine, on December 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukrainian S-300 missile lands in Belarus: Report

A Ukrainian S-300 missile fell onto the territory of Belarus on Thursday, Belarus’ state-run BelTA news agency reported.

The Minsk defense ministry was investigating whether Belarus’ air defense systems had shot down the rocket or it was a misfire.

In November, an S-300 believed to have been fired by Ukrainian air defenses landed in Poland.

BelTA said there was no information about casualties.

