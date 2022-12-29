Ukrainian S-300 missile lands in Belarus: Report

A Ukrainian S-300 missile fell onto the territory of Belarus on Thursday, Belarus’ state-run BelTA news agency reported.
The Minsk defense ministry was investigating whether Belarus’ air defense systems had shot down the rocket or it was a misfire.
In November, an S-300 believed to have been fired by Ukrainian air defenses landed in Poland.
BelTA said there was no information about casualties.
