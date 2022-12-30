Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard wade through a flooded street during a rescue operation, in Isabela, Basilan province, Philippines, December 27, 2022. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS -THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Members of the Philippine Coast Guard wade through a flooded street during a rescue operation, in Isabela, Basilan province, Philippines, December 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Philippines landslides, floods kill 44 after Christmas Day rains

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by Christmas Day rains in the southern Philippines rose to 44, with 28 others still unaccounted for, the national disaster agency said on Friday.

Damage to infrastructure and crops has been estimated at 1.36 billion pesos ($24.4 million), it said in a bulletin.

Heavy rains submerged villages, towns and highways in the Visayas and Mindanao regions on Christmas Day, forcing more than 50,000 people to flee their homes.

The floods had subsided, but intermittent rains continued, the agency said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he may visit the stricken areas to assess the situation after his scheduled trip to China from Jan. 3 to 5.

“Unfortunately, the rainfall continues. So we have to keep watching the other areas also,” a presidential palace statement quoted him as saying.

Read more:

Philippines to receive China-donated COVID-19 vaccines for medical staff, military

Coronavirus: Philippines plans to roll out vaccine by Feb., entire population by 2023

Philippines’ Duterte accuses EU of holding coronavirus vaccines hostage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size