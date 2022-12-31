Former Pope Benedict XVI: From Bavaria to the Vatican

Former Pope Benedict died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Here is a look at his life before and after the Vatican.

Early years and career beginnings

Pope Benedict - Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger - was born on April 16,1927, in Marktl, Bavaria, Germany. He was the third youngest child of a father with the same name and mother, Maria Ratzinger.

He was first inspired to enter the church at the age of five when he met the archbishop of Munich, Michael von Faulhaber.

Ratzinger, who grew up in rural Bavaria during the rise of the Nazi party, joined the Hitler youth aged 14, and then went on to serve in the German army in the second World War before deserting. He was briefly held as a prisoner of war by American forces.

He first became involved in the church when he became a chaplain at parish St. Martin, Moosach, in Munich in 1951.

On March 24, 1977 he was appointed Archbishop of Munich and Freising and on June 1977, he was named Cardinal Priest of Santa Maria Consolatrice al Tiburtino by Pope Paul VI.

For nearly 25 years, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he was the powerful head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), giving him ultimate responsibility to investigate abuse cases.

During his career he also taught at the universities of Munster, Bonn, Tubingen and Regensburg.

Benedict produced more than 60 books between 1963, when he was a priest, and 2013, when he resigned as pope. “In reality I am more of a professor, a person who reflects and meditates on spiritual questions,” Benedict said after his resignation.

Papal reign

Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, was elected by other cardinals on April 19, 2005, succeeding the widely popular Pope John Paul II, who reigned for 27 years before his death.

In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in 600 years to retire, choosing to live out his retirement in seclusion in a converted monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Few had expected his retirement — now almost in its 10th year — to last longer than his eight-year tenure as pope.

Visits to the Middle East

In May 2009, Pope Benedict visited the Middle East in a week-long tour that included Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian territories to promote peace in the region and dialogue between Christians and Muslims.

In his first visit as pope to an Arab country, Benedict met with Muslim religious leaders at Amman’s largest mosque In Jordan in a visit that he self-described as a “pilgrim of peace” seeking to strengthen frayed ties with Muslims and Jews and give support to Christians in the region.

During his Middle Eastern tour - four years before his retirement - Pope Benedict expressed his deep respect for Islam and said he hoped that the Catholic church could play a role in Middle east peace.

“My visit to Jordan gives me a welcome opportunity to speak of my deep respect for the Muslim community, and to pay tribute to the leadership shown by his majesty the king in promoting a better understanding of the virtues proclaimed by Islam,” Pope Benedict said at the time.

Controversy

But despite successful visits to the region his rule as Pope wasn’t without controversy.

The 2012 “Vatileaks” scandal helped unravel his papacy. Paolo Gabriele, Benedict’s butler, leaked secret documents that revealed corruption and feuding within the Vatican. Benedict, however, said he stood down because bad health prevented him from bearing the full weight of the papacy.

Child abuse scandals hounded most of his papacy but he is credited with jump starting the process to discipline or defrock predator priests after a more lax attitude under John Paul II.

He ordered an inquiry into abuse in Ireland, which led to the resignation of several bishops. He disciplined late Father Marcial Maciel, founder of the Catholic order the Legionaries of Christ and one of the Church's most notorious predators. The Vatican under Pope John Paul II had failed to take action against Maciel despite overwhelming evidence of his crimes.

Life after retirement

The former pope, Benedict XVI, had spent recent days in a lucid, stable but serious condition, as thousands gathered in Vatican City to pray for him a day after it was revealed that the 95-year-old's health had gravely deteriorated.

