An Egyptian army soldier looks on from his postion at a checkpoint in Al Arish city, the troubled northern part of the Sinai peninsula, July 8, 2015. (Reuters)
Gunmen kill two Egyptian police east of Cairo

Reuters, Cairo
Two gunmen on motorbikes opened fire on an Egyptian security checkpoint on Friday, killing two policemen and a citizen in a city east of Cairo, according to sources from the interior ministry and the city's security directorate.

Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint in the city of Ismailia.

One of the gunmen was killed, while the second escaped with the help of others, the sources added.

