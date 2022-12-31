Theme
Pope Francis (R) talks with Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting at the Vatican June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano  ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NO COMMERCIAL USE.
Pope Francis (R) talks with former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting at the Vatican June 30, 2015. (Reuters)

Pope Francis to preside over funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI on January 5

AFP, Vatican City
Published: Updated:
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday.

“On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter’s Square, presided over by the Holy Father,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

