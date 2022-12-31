Pope Francis to preside over funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI on January 5
Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday.
“On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter’s Square, presided over by the Holy Father,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Former Pope Benedict XVI: From Bavaria to the Vatican
Quotes: Global reactions to the death of former Pope Benedict
Pele, Brazil’s football legend who charmed the world, dies at 82