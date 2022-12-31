Putin says West is using Ukraine to destroy Russia in New Year video message
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday his country would never give in to the West’s attempts to use Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia in a New Year’s video message broadcast on Russian state TV.
Putin said Russia was fighting in Ukraine to protect its “motherland,” and to secure “true independence” for its people, in a message filmed in front of Russian service personnel.
