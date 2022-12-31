Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board at the National Defense Control Centre in Moscow, on December 21, 2022. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board at the National Defense Control Centre in Moscow, on December 21, 2022. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin says West is using Ukraine to destroy Russia in New Year video message

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday his country would never give in to the West’s attempts to use Ukraine as a tool to destroy Russia in a New Year’s video message broadcast on Russian state TV.

Putin said Russia was fighting in Ukraine to protect its “motherland,” and to secure “true independence” for its people, in a message filmed in front of Russian service personnel.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia’s defense minister says victory ‘inevitable’ in New Year message

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size