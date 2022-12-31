Theme
People walk near Tower Bridge, in London, Britain, on December 29, 2022. (Reuters)
UK’s problems won’t ‘go away’ in 2023, Sunak tells Britons

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned Britons that the problems that dogged the country will not go away in 2023.

In his first New Year’s address as prime minister, Sunak struck a somber tone, acknowledging that it had been a difficult year for the country.

“I am not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the New Year,” Sunak said in the video message posted to Twitter on Saturday.

“Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine,” he added.

