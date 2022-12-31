UK’s problems won’t ‘go away’ in 2023, Sunak tells Britons

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned Britons that the problems that dogged the country will not go away in 2023.
In his first New Year’s address as prime minister, Sunak struck a somber tone, acknowledging that it had been a difficult year for the country.
“I am not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the New Year,” Sunak said in the video message posted to Twitter on Saturday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine,” he added.
Read more:
UK PM Sunak to halve support that helps businesses pay fuel bills: Media
London court rules that UK’s post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens unlawful
-
Indonesia takes ‘measured’ rate hike as inflation coolsIndonesia’s central bank raised its key interest rates on Thursday at a slower pace compared to previous months, after inflation eased in South East ... World News
-
Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe collapse to a post-Soviet lowRussian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine ... Energy
-
Britain sends defusing equipment, metal detectors to UkraineBritain said on Friday it has given Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors and 100 kits to deactivate bombs to help clear minefields in the latest ... World News