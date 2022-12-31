Ukraine shot down 12 of 20 Russian missiles: Army
Ukraine’s air defense shot down 12 out of 20 missiles launched by Russia on Saturday afternoon, hours before New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Ukrainian army said.
Russia “launched more than 20 cruise missiles... Our air defense destroyed 12 cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media, adding that six of them were shot down over the capital Kyiv.
Earlier on Saturday, Russian strikes targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said.
Attacks were also reported in the southern Mykolaiv region, where governor Vitaliy Kim said at least two people were wounded, “one of them badly.”
In the west, at least four people were wounded in the Khmelnytskyi region, governor Sergiy Gamaliy said, urging residents to stay in shelters.
