Ukraine shot down 12 of 20 Russian missiles: Army

Ukraine’s air defense shot down 12 out of 20 missiles launched by Russia on Saturday afternoon, hours before New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Ukrainian army said.



Russia “launched more than 20 cruise missiles... Our air defense destroyed 12 cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media, adding that six of them were shot down over the capital Kyiv.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Earlier on Saturday, Russian strikes targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said.



Attacks were also reported in the southern Mykolaiv region, where governor Vitaliy Kim said at least two people were wounded, “one of them badly.”



In the west, at least four people were wounded in the Khmelnytskyi region, governor Sergiy Gamaliy said, urging residents to stay in shelters.



Read more:

Putin says West is using Ukraine to destroy Russia in New Year video message

Advertisement

Zelenskyy vows to reinforce air defenses in 2023

Britain sends defusing equipment, metal detectors to Ukraine