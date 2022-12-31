Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘will not forgive’ Russia after latest strikes

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his country will not forgive Russia and its aggression after Moscow conducted a barrage of strikes just hours before the New Year.

“Several waves of missile attacks on New Year’s Eve. Missiles against people... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive,” Zelenskyy said on social media.

