Zelenskyy vows to reinforce air defenses in 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to reinforce his nation’s air defenses in the new year as Russia continues to strike critical infrastructure targets.



Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping hailed deepening ties between Russia and China in talks Friday, despite signs that Beijing is impatient with the wider political and economic impact of Russia’s struggling invasion of Ukraine.



Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, lost connection Friday to the backup power line due to shelling, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter. The power plant is receiving offsite electricity from the last external line, the agency said.



Russian strikes on Saturday targeted several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, where the attacks killed at least one person and wounded several others, Ukrainian officials said.



Attacks were also reported in the southern Mykolaiv region, where governor Vitaliy Kim said at least two people were wounded, “one of them badly.”



