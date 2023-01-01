Australia to demand negative COVID-19 test for China arrivals
Australia on Sunday became the latest country to demand travelers from China provide a negative COVID-19 test before arrival, citing a “lack of comprehensive information” from Beijing about the country’s wave of cases.
Health Minister Mark Butler said the move – which will take effect from January 5 – was being made “to safeguard Australia from the risk of potential new emerging variants” and “in recognition of the rapidly evolving situation in China.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Three years after COVID-19 first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Beijing this month began ditching its hardline containment policy known as “zero-COVID-19.”
Chinese hospitals have since been hit by a flood of mostly elderly patients, crematoriums have been overloaded and many pharmacies have run out of fever medications.
While more than 97 percent of Australian adults have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, there is concern in Canberra that Chinese authorities are not adequately sharing details about case numbers, or which variants are circulating.
“This measure is in response to the significant wave of COVID-19 infections in China and the potential for emerging viral variants in that country,” said Butler.
“Fortunately, in Australia we have readily available access to vaccines and treatments, and high underlying population immunity.”
Read more:
Taiwan’s President Tsai offers China assistance over virus surge
Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID-19 policy
New Year Eve spurs hope in China even as censors target online COVID-19 content
-
UK to require negative COVID-19 tests for arrivals from ChinaThe UK said on Friday that passengers arriving in Britain from China will require a negative COVID-19 test after a surge in infections in China.For ... Coronavirus
-
China’s Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smoothChina’s President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that ... World News
-
Spain to check airport arrivals from China for COVID-19Passengers arriving at Spanish airports from China will be screened for COVID-19, Madrid’s health minister said on Friday, following an explosion of ... Coronavirus