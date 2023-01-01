Lula returns to Brazil’s top post, amid threats of violence from Bolsonaro supporters
Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.
The ceremony in Congress begins at 3 p.m. (1800GMT), after which Lula will go the Planalto palace to don the presidential sash before a crowd of 30,000 supporters, while some 300,000 are expected to gather to celebrate on Brasilia’s esplanade.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw
him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.
In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president from 2003-2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.
Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become
painfully polarized under Bolsonaro.
“A lot is expected of Lula. He’ll have the difficult mission to restore normality and predictability in Brazil, and above all to rapidly deliver results that improve the quality of life for its inhabitants,” said Creomar de Souza, director of Dharma Political Risk consultancy in Brasilia.
Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday, avoiding having to hand over the sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognize, while also removing himself from any immediate legal risks related to his time in office.
His supporters have protested for two months that the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.
One supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport, and confessed he was seeking to sow chaosto provoke a military intervention.
Authorities have deployed 10,000 police and troops to reinforce security at Sunday’s celebrations and search participants, who cannot bring bottles, cans, flag masts or toy guns. Carrying firearms by civilians has also been temporarily banned.
Organizers said delegations from 50 nations and 19 heads of state and governments, including the king of Spain, have confirmed their attendance.
On Friday, before flying to Florida, Bolsonaro delivered a teary address to the nation in which he condemned the bomb plot as a “terrorist act” but praised protesters camped outside army barracks across the country.
Read more: Man arrested for bomb plot ahead of inauguration of Brazil’s Lula
-
Man arrested for bomb plot ahead of inauguration of Brazil’s LulaBrazilian police have arrested a man after he allegedly placed explosives in a fuel truck near Brasilia’s airport, hoping to sow “chaos” ahead of ... World News
-
Biden invites Brazil’s Lula for White House visitUS President Joe Biden on Monday invited Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit the White House, which may happen after he takes ... World News
-
Pro-Bolsonaro roadblocks slowly disperse in Brazil as Lula transition beginsProtests on Brazil’s highways began to fizzle out on Thursday after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro asked his supporters to clear the blockades ... World News
-
Brazil’s Bolsonaro vows to follow constitution, orders transition to LulaBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vowed to respect the constitution and authorized the government to start the political transition after his loss to ... World News
-
Leftist leader Lula wins Brazilian election, Bolsonaro has not concededBrazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election, but the far-right incumbent did ... World News