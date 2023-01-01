Theme
DJI Matrice 300 reconnaissance drones, bought in the frame of program 'The Army of Drones' are seen during test flights in the Kyiv region on August 2, 2022, prior to being sent to the front line. 'The Army of Drones' is a project initiated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Digital Transformation which is a comprehensive program in which organisation purchases drones, repair them, and train operators. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

New Year attacks targeted Ukraine drone production, Russia’s defense ministry says

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Moscow said on Sunday its New Year attacks on Ukraine targeted the pro-Western country’s drone production, claiming it had managed to scupper Kyiv’s “terror attacks” against Russia.

In a New Year’s Eve assault, Moscow attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and Iranian-made drones.

As a result of the New Year’s strikes, three people died and 50 were injured in Ukraine, authorities said.

Russia’s defense ministry said a strike hit “the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine” which is involved in the production of drones.

“Storage facilities and launch sites” for the drones have also been destroyed, the ministry said in a statement.

“The aim of the strike was achieved,” the statement said.

“The plans of the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks against Russia in the near future have been thwarted.”

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said that two people died in Kyiv and the southern region of Kherson and 50 were injured as a result of the Russian strikes.

A 22-year-old woman died from her wounds in the western city of Khmelnytskyi, governor Sergiy Gamaliy said on Sunday.

The attacks came as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine enters its 11th month.

After a series of humiliating military defeats, Russia in October began targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark.

Russia has accused Ukraine of targeting its military sites and infrastructure.

Russian forces on Thursday shot down a drone near Engels, a base for Russia’s strategic aircraft, located hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine’s border.

Russia also said on Monday it downed a drone over Engels airfield and that falling debris killed three people.

On December 5, Moscow said Ukraine’s Soviet-made drones had attacked that base and another in the Ryazan region, leaving three people dead.

The Engels drone raids were the deepest reported strikes into Russian territory since the start of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

