North Korea’s Kim orders new ICBM, bigger nuclear arsenal to counter US threats
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal to counter US-led threats, state media said on Sunday, amid flaring tension between the rival Koreas.
At a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, Kim highlighted the need to secure “overwhelming military power” to defend its sovereignty and security.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The meeting came amid cross-border tensions over last week’s intrusion by North Korean drones into the South, and the North’s series of missile launches, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).
South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol, during phone calls with military chiefs, called for “solid mental readiness and practical training” to ensure any North Korean provocations will be met with retaliation, according to a statement from his office.
Kim accused Washington and Seoul of trying to “isolate and stifle” Pyongyang with US nuclear strike assets constantly deployed in South Korea, calling it “unprecedented in human history.”
He vowed to develop another ICBM system “whose main mission is quick nuclear counter-strike” under a plan to bolster the country’s nuclear force, the official KCNA news agency said.
“The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle ... in response to the worrying military moves by the US and other hostile forces,” it said.
South Korea has become “our undoubted enemy” being “hell-bent on imprudent and dangerous arms buildup” and hostile military moves, Kim said.
“It highlights the importance and necessity of a mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons and calls for an exponential increase of the country’s nuclear arsenal,” Kim said, adding these would be a “main orientation” of the 2023 nuclear and defense strategy.
As part of the plan, the country will also launch its first military satellite “at the earliest date possible” by accelerating its drive to build a spy satellite, with preparations in the final stage, KCNA said.
‘Super-large rocket launcher’
The report came hours after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its east coast, in a rare late-night, New Year’s Day weapons test.
The isolated country also launched three ballistic missiles on Saturday, capping a year marked by a record number of missile
tests.
KCNA said in a separate dispatch that it was testing a new 600 mm super-large multiple rocket launcher capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
Kim lauded the munitions industry for delivering 30 units of the system, calling it a “core, offensive weapon” with all of South Korea within its range, and an ability to conduct a surprise and precision launch.
“We have declared our resolute will to respond with nuke for nuke and an all-out confrontation for an all-out confrontation,” Kim told a delivery ceremony on Saturday, ordering more powerful weapons to “absolutely overwhelm the U.S. imperialist aggressive forces and their puppet army.”
Inter-Korean ties have long been testy but have grown even more tense since Yoon took office in May pledging a tougher line against Pyongyang.
The recent drone intrusion rekindled criticism over South Korea’s air defenses, and Yoon on Sunday again urged the military to stand ready to retaliate.
“Our military must resolutely retaliate against any provocation by the enemy with the determination to fight,” Yoon told the military chiefs.
The latest missile flew about 400 kilometers (249 miles) after being fired around 2:50 a.m. local time (1750 GMT) from the Ryongsong area of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The JCS strongly condemned the North’s series of missile tests as “grave provocations” and urged an immediate halt.
Japan’s coast guard said the missile reached an altitude of around 100 km and flew around 350 km. Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Tokyo had protested to North Korea over the launch via diplomatic channels in Beijing.
The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory but highlighted the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s weapons program.
North Korea fired an unprecedented number of missiles in 2022, pressing on with weapons development amid speculation it could test a nuclear weapon for a seventh time.
In November, the North also resumed testing ICBMs for the first time since 2017, successfully launching the massive new Hwasong-17, potentially able to strike anywhere in the United States.
Read more:
N.Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests
South Korea’s Yoon orders revamp of military’s response to air space violations
North Korea says it tested ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ at satellite launching site
-
N.Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of testsNorth Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said.The launches were ... World News
-
South Korea’s Yoon orders revamp of military’s response to air space violationsSouth Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a revamp of the military’s response to objects violating its airspace, his office said on Thursday, ... World News
-
South Korea barely mentions China, signaling caution in new Indo-Pacific strategySouth Korea put out its first strategy report for the Indo-Pacific region, which hardly mentions China and signals Seoul is seeking a cautious balance ... World News
-
South Korea plans to spend $440 mln until 2027 to fend off North Korean dronesSouth Korea plans to spend 560 billion won ($441.26 million) over the next five years to beef up its ability to fend off North Korean drones, Seoul’s ... World News
-
North Korea’s Kim unveils new military goals at key party meeting: State mediaNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country’s military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party, state media ... World News
-
South Korea’s president vows to advance creation of drone military unitSouth Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the creation of a military unit specializing in drones, criticizing the military ... World News
-
South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as North Korean drones intrudeSouth Korea scrambled warplanes and attack helicopters and fired warning shots on Monday after North Korean drones violated its airspace, the South ... World News
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea off east coast: Japanese coast guardNorth Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast on Friday, the South Korean military said, the latest in an unprecedented ... World News
-
North Korea denies reports that it offered munitions to RussiaNorth Korea’s foreign ministry denied reports it offered munitions to Russia, calling it “groundless,” and denounced the United States for providing ... World News
-
US says Russia's Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine warThe private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, ... World News
-
South Korea, US consider live-fire drills amid North Korea threatsSouth Korea and the United States are considering staging their first large-scale joint live-fire demonstration in six years in 2023 amid North ... World News
-
North Korea slams Japan’s military buildup, vows counteractionNorth Korea on Tuesday condemned Japan’s planned military buildup outlined in Tokyo’s new security strategy, vowing to show with action how dangerous ... World News
-
US condemns latest North Korea launches, backs diplomacyThe United States on Monday condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches as a threat to the region and renewed an offer for diplomacy to ... World News
-
North Korea fires ‘unidentified’ ballistic missile, South’s military saysNorth Korea fired an “unidentified ballistic missile” Sunday, Seoul’s military said, days after Pyongyang announced a successful test of a solid-fuel ... World News
-
North Korea says it tested ‘high-thrust solid-fuel motor’ at satellite launching siteNorth Korea said it has tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” to develop a new strategic weapon under leader Kim Jong Un's guidance, state media ... World News
-
US forces launch space unit in S. Korea amid North’s evolving threatsUS Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and ... World News