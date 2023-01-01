Over 45,000 migrants made Channel crossing to UK in 2022

More than 45,000 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK from mainland Europe in 2022, surpassing the previous year’s record by more than 17,000, according to government figures released Sunday.
The issue has become a huge political problem for the Conservative government, which has promised to bring down illegal immigration and break the smuggling gangs that carry out the crossings.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In total, 45,756 people made the dangerous small-boat crossing of one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes last year, compared with 28,526 in 2021.
Four people died last month when a small boat packed with migrants capsized in freezing temperatures in the Channel.
A fishing boat in the area plucked 43 people from the frigid waters.
That incident occurred just over a year after at least 27 people drowned when their dinghy capsized, a disaster that sparked soul-searching on both sides of the Channel.
2022 also saw the highest ever single-day total of migrants making the crossing, with 1,295 making the journey on August 22.
Read more:
French police bust a ring smuggling people through Channel crossings
UK set to propose asylum ban on English Channel migrants
Human rights activists reject Greek migration smuggling charges
-
Lebanese naval forces rescue about 200 migrants after boat sinksLebanese naval forces carried out rescue operations on Saturday after the sinking of a boat transporting about 200 would-be migrants, the army said on ... Middle East
-
Migrants dropped outside US Vice President Harris’s home on blustery Christmas EveBusloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington amid freezing temperatures, having ... World News
-
Migrants throng US-Mexico border in asylum limboHundreds of migrants bundled in coats and blankets formed a long line in cold winter air at the US-Mexico border on Wednesday, hoping the Christmas ... World News