Pakistan provides list of nuclear facilities to India as part of annual practice
Pakistan said it had handed a list of nuclear installations and facilities in the country to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
The neighbors have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last year an Indian missile launched accidentally landed in Pakistan, setting off alarms across the world.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today,” Pakistan’s foreign office said in a statement.
It added that, under an agreement signed between the two in 1988, lists are exchanged annually on the first of January, and
that India had simultaneously handed over a list to the Pakistani mission in New Delhi.
India’s External Affair’s Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
The practice of exchanging the lists has been continuing since January 1, 1992.
With the help of China, Pakistan has recently increased its use of nuclear energy to meet rising demand for electricity. Pakistan first officially tested nuclear weapons in 1998 and has since developed a significant stockpile of nuclear capable missiles, as has India.
Read more: Indian coast guard, anti-terrorist squad stop Pakistani fishing boat with drugs, arms
-
Indian coast guard, anti-terrorist squad stop Pakistani fishing boat with drugs, armsIndian authorities have apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat carrying arms, ammunition and narcotics off the coast of Gujarat.In a statement on Monday ... World News
-
India ruling party members burn effigies of Pakistan foreign ministerMembers of India’s ruling party set fire to effigies of Pakistan’s foreign minister on Saturday, following a war of words between the South Asian ... World News
-
‘Butcher of Gujarat’, ‘epicenter of terrorism’: India, Pakistan trade barbsIndia’s foreign minister accused Pakistan of being the “epicenter of terrorism” while his counterpart hit back that Narendra Modi was the “Butcher of ... World News
-
India arrests six Pakistani nationals with heroin in the Arabian SeaIndian authorities arrested six Pakistani nationals and seized heroin worth tens of millions of dollars from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian ... World News
-
Three ‘infiltrators’ killed in Kashmir near India-Pakistan borderThree suspected militants were killed in disputed Kashmir Thursday near the unofficial border between India and Pakistan, Indian police said, in the ... World News
-
Pakistan rejects India's closure of missile firing incident into its territoryPakistan rejected India's closure of the incident of the firing of a supersonic missile into Pakistani territory on March 9, and reiterated demand for ... World News
-
India fires three air force officers for accidental firing of missile into PakistanThe Indian Air Force said on Tuesday it had fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March.“A Court of Inquiry, set up ... World News
-
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan-based JeM militant at UNChina delayed on Wednesday a proposal by the United States and India to sanction at the UN Security Council a top commander in the Pakistan-based ... World News
-
India says reviewing operating steps after missile accidentally fired into PakistanIndia is conducting a review of its procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after accidentally launching a missile ... World News