Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield: Official
An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people on Sunday, an official told AFP.
The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul’s international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said.
“A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast,” Takor said, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.
The Taliban authorities claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the ISIS group.
Last month at least five Chinese nationals were wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel popular with Chinese business people in Kabul. The attack was claimed by ISIS.
Hundreds of people, including members of Afghanistan’s minority communities, have been killed and wounded in attacks since the Taliban returned to power.
Read more:
Three attackers killed in Kabul hotel shooting, two foreigners injured: Taliban
China ‘shocked’ at deadly Kabul attack, firmly opposes all terrorism
ISIS claims car bombing that killed local police chief in Afghanistan
-
Chinese investors weigh risks after Kabul hotel attackIn one of the office towers of Kabul’s China Town, entrepreneur Yu Minghui sat gauging the aftershocks of the militant attack that severely wounded ... World News
-
Five Chinese nationals wounded in Kabul hotel attack, China foreign ministry saysFive Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on ... World News
-
Three attackers killed in Kabul hotel shooting, two foreigners injured: TalibanAt least three attackers were killed by security forces in Afghanistan on Monday after armed men opened fire inside a hotel in central Kabul popular ... World News
-
US and UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotelsThe US and Britain warned their citizens on Monday to stay away from hotels in the Afghan capital Kabul, particularly the well-known Serena.For the ... World News
-
Aid groups warn of crisis after Taliban prohibit women from working with NGOsAid agencies in Afghanistan will struggle to provide vital services to people in the country if the Taliban upholds its ban on women working for NGOs, ... World News
-
ISIS claims car bombing that killed local police chief in AfghanistanISIS has claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed a local police chief in Afghanistan.The ISIS regional affiliate — known as the Islamic ... World News