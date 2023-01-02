Alert issued in Ukraine’s Kyiv after ‘air attack’: City military administration
An alert was in effect for Kyiv on Monday after an “air attack,” the city’s military administration announced, with the mayor citing an explosion in one district that left one person injured.
Monday’s early morning attack comes after a New Year assault by Russia that saw Kyiv and other cities under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones.
The warning from Kyiv’s military administration came just after 1 am local time (2300 GMT).
“Air attack on Kyiv... Air alert is on in the capital,” it announced on the messaging app Telegram.
The city’s military administration head, Serhiy Popko, called for people to “stay in shelters”.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Kyiv’s northeastern Desnyanskyi district and said “emergency services are on their way.”
“An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalized in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital,” he said around 1:20 am.
The air attack triggered the Kyiv region air defense system, said Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv region’s military administration.
“Danger persists in Kyiv region! Our air defense forces are working on the targets,” he said. “The main thing now is to stay calm and stay in shelters until the alarm is off.”
On Saturday, attacks by Russian forces killed three people in Kyiv and other cities, and a fresh attack Sunday killed one person in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.
Read more:
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ‘will not forgive’ Russia after latest strikes
New Year attacks targeted Ukraine drone production, Russia’s defense ministry says
Russian bombardment, air raid sirens mark Ukraine’s start to the New Year
New Year attacks targeted Ukraine drone production, Russia's defense ministry saysMoscow said on Sunday its New Year attacks on Ukraine targeted the pro-Western country's drone production, claiming it had managed to scupper Kyiv's ...
Russian bombardment, air raid sirens mark Ukraine's start to the New YearRussia continued intense attacks on Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine early on New Year's Day, following a barrage of missiles fired on Saturday, with ...
Zelenskyy says Ukraine 'will not forgive' Russia after latest strikesUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his country will not forgive Russia and its aggression after Moscow conducted a barrage of ...