Four killed, three injured after choppers collide mid-air in Australia’s Gold Coast
Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia’s Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said.
Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local time, Gary Worrell, acting inspector at the Queensland police, told a news briefing.
Worrell said the two aircraft crash-landed after the collision. “As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today.”
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said it had launched an investigation into the accident.
Helicopter debris was spread over a sandy outcrop after the collision, which occurred near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast in Queensland.
Authorities closed Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. The Seaworld theme park is nearby.
The Gold Coast region is one of the nation’s most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.
